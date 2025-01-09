Drummer KAI HAHTO Joins His NIGHTWISH Bandmates In AURI For New Album And Tour; Video

Drummer Kai Hahto (Nightwish, Wintersun) has joined his Nightwish bandmates Tuomas Holopainen and Troy Donockley, in their other band, Auri, which also features Holopainen's wife, singer Johanna Kurkela.

Auri shared the short studio video below to Instagram, in which Holopainen states: "Good evening and greetings from the legendary Petrax Studios in Hollola, Finland, where we just finished recording drums and percussion for the third Auri album by the legend himself, Mr. Kai Hahto, who will also join us for the tour later this year."

Kai adds: "Yes, I'm really thrilled to be part of the live shows and hope to see you all there."

Back in December, video producer Antti Kangasaho has shared drumcam video of Kai Hahto performing the Nightwish song "Ghost Love Score" in Vaasa, Finland on June 17, 2023.

Antti: "I have waited for quite a while to do a new version with Kai of this epic Nightwish song, the previous being from the early times of my drumcam-making journey (2015). Hopefully you enjoy as much watching as I really thoroughly loved making this one!"