Drummer KEN MARY On GREAT WHITE Singer JACK RUSSELL's Health Issues - "We're Praying That He Completely Recovers And Gets Back To Full Health"; Video

Jack Russell, a founding member of American rock band Great White, who has maintained a decades-long career on the road, recently announced that he is retiring from touring.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road,” Russell said in a statement. “After a recent diagnosis of Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy in May 2024, I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve. Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams.”

In a new interview with Chris Akin Presents, drummer Ken Mary (Flotsam And Jetsam, Jack Russell's Great White) discusses Jack Russell's health.

Chris Akin Presents: Obviously the rock news is out there about Jack Russell retiring, and certainly I think anybody that saw any of the videos knew he was really struggling, you know, and I'm not trying to belittle. And he's always been so nice to me and everybody I've ever talked to says he's like the one of the nicest guys. If you know, how is he doing health wise? And do you think it's the right move for him to kind of get off the road and take care of himself as best as he can?

Ken Mary: "Well, whenever your health is at stake, you know, I'm going to be the first one to say, yeah, you have to get your health together and in order. And from what I know, I've been trying to get in touch with them and obviously there's a million people trying to get in touch with them right now. But, you know, Heather and Jack are in our prayers. And, you know, you saw the diagnosis from his public announcement. You know, that's not necessarily a good diagnosis, of course. So can doctors be wrong? Yes. And we're praying that he completely recovers and gets back to full health. I mean, that's what we would love to see.

"But in terms of, you know, where he's been the last few years, I've toured with him for three years and I wasn't there on a couple of shows where I guess he had a really tough time, so I didn't actually see those shows myself. I heard about them. But anytime I've toured with him he's he's always been, in my opinion ,amazing in terms of, you know, Jack, you know, singing, he's the voice. He is the guy who who wrote those songs, and felt those songs, and wrote those lyrics. In my opinion, he's one of the best ever.

"As far as I know it's a struggle right now, and the diagnosis is not the kind of diagnosis that you you want to get. So, so certainly, everybody just needs to keep Jack and Heather in their prayers, and let's hope for the best. You know, I think a lot of times doctors can be wrong. They can make mistakes, things can be misdiagnosed, things can be as a result of medications interacting, you know, who knows? Like we don't know exactly what's going on here, but we're certainly hoping for the best.

"Is it time to step out? I think if your health is challenged to the degree that he's dealing with currently, I think it, you know, unfortunately there is a time. There is a time for all of us where we will have to not do the things that we love. And you know, I do think that if your health is at stake, you have to stop and, and try to do your best to, to regain it 100%."

Russell was the lead vocalist for multi-platinum band Great White, which rose to prominence in the late ’80s with hit singles “Once Bitten, Twice Shy” and “The Angel Song.” The singer has been performing as Jack Russell’s Great White since 2011.

Jack Russell recently released his long-awaited autobiography.

Author K. L. Doty stated: "It is with long-awaited excitement and a heart full of joy that I announce the official release of Jack Russell’s autobiography, The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative. Many deserve our thanks. Not a single drop of their love and support will go uncherished. This book was written in such a way that the heart of all humankind might open to let in the beauty of the story that each and every one of us has. Jack and I hope you enjoy every chapter and every word of his.”

The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll narrative is available wherever books are sold worldwide. This book features a foreword from Lita Ford, and never-before-seen photos of the earliest formation of Great White taken by famed punk rock photographer Edward Colver. Cover photo by Mark Weiss.

Order your copy here.