Drummer MARK MURDOCK Releases New Solo Album Featuring NEKTAR’s RON HOWDEN

The Phoenix Has Risen represents the work of drummer/songwriter Mark Murdock whose previous works included Cymbalic Encounters (With Brand X musicians) and Empire (Peter Banks of YES) and most recently The New Empire’s Second Lifetime release on Forward Motion Records. Mark was also a guest on the YES 50th Anniversary tribute album by Dave Kerzner and Fernando Perdomo

The Phoenix Has Risen was composed and produced by Mark during the lockdown of 2020. Mark sites the Phoenix in the title as a symbol of hope in these pandemic times. Mark just happens to be from Phoenix, Arizona but now resides in Tokyo. The music leans more to the Prog side with hints of rock and pop embellished in it.

The 12 song CD features guest artists, not only including guitarist Fernando Perdomo, but veteran prog drummer Ronald Howden of Nektar who guests on two songs, and bassist Alan Thomson, who played with John Martyn and currently the Martin Barres Band, U.K. vocalist Tim Pepper and Joe Berger lead guitar and more.

Mark not only composed all music and lyrics but all the keyboard tracks including orchestral sections.

The album was mixed and mastered by Murdock and Joe Berger at BEAM Audio, New York City. Artwork is by Synergy/Leon Alvarado. Currently available on all digital platforms. Physical release through Disk Union Japan.

Tracklisting:

“The Phoenix Has Risen”

“Reoccurring Dreams”

“Heal My Wounded Soul”

“Compromised”

“Exit Door”

“The Starfish And The Four Phases Of The Moon”

“When Thoughts Collide”

“Silence On Empty Streets”

“All Fools Fade Away”

“The Unknown Man”

“Set Your Heart On Fire”

“In The Future Of”