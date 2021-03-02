Drummer MIKE TERRANA Posts Playthrough Video Of PANTERA Classic "Walk"

Drummer Mike Terrana, known for his work with Yngwie Malmsteen, Artension, Axel Rudie Pell and Tarja to name a few, has posted a playthrough video of the Pantera classic "Walk". It is accompanied by a sinple message:

"God Bless Dimebag & Vinnie"

In July 2020, Norway’s Gaia Epicus announced the addition of Terrana for their new album, Seventh Rising.

Mainman Thomas Chr. Hansen commented: "I am very honored and proud to annouce that Mike Terrana is the drummer for the new Gaia Epicus album, Seventh Rising. Mike has done a great job in making this album come to life. It's also a great honor to announce that Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth) Is making a guest performance on the track called 'Gods Of Metal'."

Seventh Rising is the follow-up to the band’s Alpha & Omega album, which was released in December 2018. The new album is the seventh studio album from Gaia Epicus.

Tracklisting:

“Like A Phoenix”

“Rising”

“Nothing To Lose”

“From Ashes To Fire”

“The Dream”

“Invisible Enemy”

“Dr. Madman”

“Number One”

“Gods Of Metal”

“We Are The Ones”

“Eye Of RA”

Album lineup:

Thomas Chr. Hansen - guitars, bass and vocals

Lukky Sparxx - lead guitars

Mike Terrana - drums

Special guest:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - vocals