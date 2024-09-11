Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN Looks Back On DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT's Transcendence Album - "I Don't Think We Could Have Ended It On A Better Note"

Canadian drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen, who worked with Devin Townsend for over 16 years, has checked in with the following message:

"Transcendence by the Devin Townsend Project is 8 years old today. I normally don’t post album anniversaries, but this album is my favourite out of the many albums I recorded for Devin with the Devin Townsend Project and Devin Townsend Band. It’s definitely one of my favourite albums I’ve ever had the pleasure of recording in my career to date.



I feel Transcendence captured the DTP at our very best. it was our final album and we grew and developed as a band over many years, which helped. All the other albums, we recorded and toured world-wide we’re awesome as well, I’m proud of them all, but Transcendence was something special. I don’t feel there’s one bad song on that album.

Devin has always been a phenomenal song writer, producer and player in everything he’s done to date… he’s also a great human being. But this album, City (SYL) and Ocean Machine are at the top of my list from his extensive catalogue. Personally, this album pushed me in many positive ways and helped me become an even better player / songwriter.

Huge thanks to Devin for trusting me, pushing my boundaries in a positive way with my drumming and having me on board as his drummer for the DTP/DTB for over 16 years. I learned so much from Dev in music and in life. It was an honour. Wishing Dev continued success in everything he does!

Big thanks to @beavenlight, @davetyoung and @mikestjean for being awesome band mates and people. Also big thanks to all the crew and management we had. It was a great team. A family. Wish them well in all they do.

Even though the DTP ended, I don’t think we could have ended it on a better note. What an album Transcendence is! Grateful."

Transcendence is the 17th studio album by Canadian musician Devin Townsend, and the seventh and final album in the Devin Townsend Project series. It was released on September 9, 2016, via HevyDevy Records.