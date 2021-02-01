Drummer VINNY APPICE Guests On Rock Fantasy RONNIE JAMES DIO Panel Discussion, Talks Of Continuing HEAVEN & HELL With ROB HALFORD

The ongoing Rock Fantasy series held a Ronnie James Dio panel discussion on January 29th. Participants included Vinny Appice (Last In Line, Black Sabbath, Heaven & Hell), Andrew Freeman (Last In Line), Chris Caffery (Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Savatage), Robin Mazen (Gruesome), John McEntee (Incantation) and more.

During the conversation Appice revealed there was talk of resurrecting Heaven & Hell following Dio's passing with Judas Priest vocalist fronting the band. Appice looked back on Halford fronting Black Sabbath at the final show of Ozzy Osbourne's No More Tours farewell tour. It was due to wrap up November 15th, 1992 at the Pacific Ampitheater in Costa Mesa, CA and Ozzy invited Black Sabbath to open the show, then play a few songs with them at the end of the night. Ronnie James Dio refused to play the gig and his Sabbath bandmates recruited Halford to step in for Dio.

Appice: "We rehearsed with Rob for about two or three hours, and went over songs that I never played before. They were Ozzy tunes. The only thing we did of Dio's was only a couple of them; one of them was 'Heaven And Hell'. We went out, and it sounded great; Rob killed it. It sounded great, people loved it, and it was good. There was talk about maybe carrying on from there, with Rob. And then there was also talk, after Ronnie passed (in 2010) about doing it after that. And, actually, Rob kept wanting to do it. Recently, I sent a message over to management: 'Hey, we could easily do an album and not even see each other, the way things are done these days, with Rob.'"