Drummers MIKE MANGINI, DARBY TODD And MATT GARSTKA Talk DREAM THEATER's Upcoming "Dreamsonic 2023" Tour With DEVIN TOWNSEND And ANIMALS AS LEADERS; Livestream Available (Video)
June 12, 2023, an hour ago
Grammy-winning, millions-selling progressive music titans, Dream Theater, recently announced the first edition of Dreamsonic, taking place in North America throughout June and July and celebrating the summer’s ultimate progressive metal lineup. Kicking off on June 16, Dream Theater will be joined by special guest Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders on what is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of the summer.
Drummers Mike Mangini (Dream Theater), Darby Todd (Devin Townsend) and Matt Garstka (Animals As Leaders) talk all things Dreamsonic 2023 with host Ollie Winiberg in the livestream below.
Check ou the livestream featuring John Petrucci (Dream Theater), Devin Townsend, Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders) and Javier Reyes (Animals As Leaders)below.
Says Dream Theater: “We are all so incredibly excited to present Dream Theater’s very own prog-metal music festival, Dreamsonic 2023! The lineup for our inaugural run this summer features Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders and is going to be absolutely epic! Dreamsonic promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come! You’re not going to want to miss this one!”
For tickets, visit the Dreamsonic website, here.
Dates:
June
16 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center At Cedar Park
17 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Holds @ Grand Prairie
18 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Center
21 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
22 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena
23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock
25 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theater
27 - Washington, PA - Wild Things Park
28 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater
30 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
July
1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
2 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
5 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
7 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino
8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
9 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
11 - Detroit, MI - Masonic
12 - OshKosh, WI - OshKosh Arena
13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House
15 - Denver, CO - Mission Theater
17 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center
18 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle
19 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee
21 - Vancover, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live
24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
25 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
26 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater