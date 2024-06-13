DUFF MCKAGAN Confirms GUNS N' ROSES Will "Absolutely" Release Newly Written Music

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan recently spoke with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. During their conversation, he confirms Guns N’ Roses is working on new music. An excerpt has been trancribed as follows:

Eddie Trunk: You know, the ever elusive question, and I'm a skeptic on this, I'm being honest. But Slash brought it up. Slash volunteered it last week and he said, “Yeah, there will be new music.” Do you ever envision truly newly written music from you guys? Do you have plans for that?

Duff McKagan: "Oh absolutely. Yeah, absolutely."

Eddie Trunk: Any progress on it?

Duff McKagan: "Well, oh you want me to add more to that?"

Eddie Trunk: Well, if you'd like. I'm not gonna push you.

Duff McKagan: "Yeah, yeah, I know. I know how you roll. I mean there's new material. I don't know how we're gonna put it out. I think that's a question too. Like, do you put out a record, you just keep putting up singles? I don't know what the right answer is there in this day and age."

With that being said, keep in mind that Duff McKagan and Slash both have a lot on their respective calendars this year.

Duff just released a double live record, Tenderness: Live In Los Angeles, and will embark upon a solo tour this autumn.

Tracklisting:

"You Ain’t The First"

"Breaking Rocks"

"Tenderness"

"Chip Away"

"Feel"

"Wasted Heart"

"River Of Deceit" (Mad Season cover)

"Dust N’ Bones"

"Last September"

"It’s Not Too Late"

"Falling Down"

"Cold Outside"

"Parkland"

"Clampdown"

"Dead Horse"

"Don’t Look Behind You"

"Deepest Shade"

"River Of Deceit" video:

Catch Duff McKagan live at the following shows:

September

30 - Dublin, Ireland - Dublin Academy

October

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Oran Mor

3 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2

5 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

7 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

8 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

9 - Munich, Germany - Freiheitshalle

11 - Brno, Czech Republic, Sono Centrum

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

14 - Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen

16 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali

17 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmeh

19 - Liege, Belgium - OM

20 - Paris, France - Trianon

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen

November

4 - Boston, MA - Paradise

6 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

8 - Chicago, IL - Outset

10 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

18 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

Last month, Slash released a star-studded blues album Orgy Of The Damned, and will be headlining the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival this summer.

Tracklisting:

“The Pusher” feat. Chris Robinson (vocal and harmonica) Written by Wayne Hoyt Axton

“Crossroad Blues” feat. Gary Clark Jr (vocal, rhythm guitar, and solo) Written by Robert Leroy Johnson

“Hoochie Coochie Man” feat. Billy F. Gibbons (vocal, rhythm guitar, and solo) Written by Willie Dixon

“Oh Well” feat. Chris Stapleton (vocal) Written by Peter Alan Green

“Key To The Highway” feat. Dorothy (vocal) Written by Charles Segar, William Broonzy

“Awful Dream” feat. Iggy Pop (vocal) Written by Sam (Lightnin’) Hopkins, Clarence Lewis, C Morgan Robinson

“Born Under A Bad Sign” feat. Paul Rodgers (vocal) Written by William Bell and Booker T. Jones

“Papa Was A Rolling Stone” feat. Demi Lovato (vocal) Written by Barrett Strong, Jesse Norman Whitfield

“Killing Floor” feat. Brian Johnson (vocal) Written by Chester Burnett *Special guest Steven Tyler on harmonica.

“Living For The City” feat. Tash Neal (vocal) Written by Stevie Wonder *Special guest background vocals: Jenna Bell, Jessie Payo

“Stormy Monday” feat. Beth Hart (vocal) Written by T-Bone Walker

“Metal Chestnut” Written by Slash

Catch Slash live at the following shows:

July

5 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

6 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Amphitheater

8 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

10 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

12 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino

13 - Los Angeles, California - Greek Theatre

14 - Tucson, AZ - Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden

17 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

19 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Amphitheater

21 - Terre Haute, Indiana - The Mill

22 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

24 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts

25 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

27 - Windsor, ON, Canada - The Colosseum at Caesars

28 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Budweiser Stage

30 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

August

1 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

4 - New York, NY - Pier 17

5 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest

7 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre

8 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

10 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound at Coachman Park

11 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

13 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

14 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

16 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary

17 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre