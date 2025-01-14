DUFF McKAGAN Shares GUNS N' ROSES Stories With SAMMY HAGAR - "Our Destiny Found Us And Put Us In The Same Room"; Video

In the throwback video below from AXS TV, Guns N' Roses bassist, Duff McKagan, hangs out with Sammy Hagar to talk about all things music, including what it was like to work with the other members of Guns N' Roses.

Kicking off on May 23, Guns N' Roses' 24 date tour will see the LA legends perform in Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Lithuania and Luxembourg for the first time. The 2025 dates also see the powerhouse rock band return to familiar stages in Bulgaria, Serbia, Turkey, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, Germany, UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland , Poland, Hungary and Austria.

Tour dates:

May

23 - Kingdom Arena - Riyadh, SA

27 - Etihad Arena - Abu Dhabi, UAE

30 - Shekvetili Park 0 Shekvetili, GE (with Rival Sons)

June

2 - Tüpraş Stadyumu - Istanbul, TR (with Rival Sons)

6 - Estádio Cidade de Coimbra - Coimbra, PT (with Rival Sons)

9 - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - Barcelona, ES (with Rival Sons)

12 - Firenze Rocks - Florence, IT (with Rival Sons)

15 - Rock For People - Hradec Kralove, CZ (with Rival Sons)

18 - Merkur Spiel-Arena - Dusseldorf, DE (with Rival Sons)

20 - Allianz Arena - Munich, DE (with Rival Sons)

23 - Villa Park - Birmingham, UK (with Rival Sons)

26 - Wembley Stadium - London, UK (with Rival Sons)

29 - Eskelunden - Aaehus, DK (with Public Enemy)

July

2 - Granåsen Ski Centre - Trondheim, NO (with Public Enemy)

4 - Strawberry Arena - Stockholm, SE (with Public Enemy)

7 - Ratina Stadium - Tampere, FI (with Public Enemy)

10 - Darius and Girėnas Stadium - Kaunus, LT (with Public Enemy)

12 - PGE Narodowy - Warsaw, PL (with Public Enemy)

15 - Ferenc Puskás Stadium - Budapest, HU (with Public Enemy)

18 - Ušće Park - Belgrade, RS (with Public Enemy)

21 - Vasil Levski Stadium - Sofia, BG (with Public Enemy)

24 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, AT (with Sex Pistols)

28 - Luxembourg Open Air - Luxembourg City, LU (with Sex Pistols)

31 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, DE