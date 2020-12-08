DUFF MCKAGAN & SHOOTER JENNINGS Perform ALICE IN CHAINS' "Down In A Hole"; Video
Alice In Chains were honoured at this year’s Museum Of Pop Culture Founders Award on December 1. This one-night-only benefit featured unforgettable performances by Alice In Chains, as well as an acclaimed lineup of guest and youth musicians who put their own twist on some of the band’s most iconic songs.
Duff McKagan & Shooter Jennings performed "Down In a Hole" for the event. Watch video of the performance below: