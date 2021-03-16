DUG PINNICK, RAY LUZIER, PHIL X, BILLY SHEEHAN And DOUG ALDRICH Cover THIN LIZZY Classic "Jailbreak" (Video)

The clip below features Dug Pinnick (vocals / King's X), Ray Luzier (drums / Korn), Phil X (guitars / Bon Jovi), Billy Sheehan (bass / Sons Of Apollo), and Doug Aldrich (guitars / The Dead Daisies) covering the Thin Lizzy classic "Jailbreak". The video was made as part of the David Z Foundation All-Star Fundraiser on Sunday March 7th, 2021.

The David Z Foundation fundraiser featured guest appearances and performances by Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Ray Luzier (Korn), Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo), Dave Ellefson (Megadeth), Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies), Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Eric Singer (KISS), Russell Allen (TSO), Chuck Billy (Testament), Alex Skolnick (Testament), Robert Mason (Warrant), Jennifer Batten (Michael Jackson), Dug Pinnick (King’s X), Rudy Sarzo (Whitesnake), Phil Demmel (Vio-lence), James LoMenzo (John Fogerty), Debby Holiday, Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot), Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative), Jen Cella (TSO), Ira Black (Of Gods & Monsters), Matt Starr (Mr. Big), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Kat Dyson (Prince), the band Buckcherry, the band Candlebox and many more.

About the David Z Foundation:

The David Z Foundation is a non-profit organization created in memory of David Zablidowsky & dedicated to transforming lives through the magic of music.

Our goal is to nurture that creative musical spark that a child has and help turn it into a sustainable reality. We are currently running original music programming nationwide, including private instruction, rock band, songwriting, production, and music business. In addition, we prepare kids for the music world by pairing them up with professionals in the field and showcasing their creativity through the various events we produce. Our focus is on providing these services to those who need it most. We are also working on innovative ways to address the staggering issue of youth mental health through initiatives such as the Music Mentor Songwriting program. We also offer scholarships through partnerships with music schools such as School Of Rock, Brooklyn College, and various other local organizations around the country.

David Zablidowsky, better known as “David Z.” tragically died in a roadside accident in 2017 while on tour with Adrenaline Mob. David Z was an incredible musician with an accomplished and celebrated career. He performed on stages all over the world, gaining recognition for his extraordinary ability on the bass guitar. He was best known for the bands ZO2, The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO), and Adrenaline Mob. David Zablidowsky was active in developing young people through music. To continue his legacy, the David Z Scholarship Fund has been created to offer education and financial need to young aspiring musicians.