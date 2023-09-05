DUSK Announce First New Album In 28 Years

Wisconsin, US-based doom-death masters, Dusk, will release their new album, Dissolve Into Ash, later this year. It will be the band’s first full-length album in 28 years, following on from the debut, ...Majestic Thou In Ruin, which was originally released in 1995.

Dissolve Into Ash will be released in late 2023 via Dark Symphonies / The Crypt Vinyl on CD and vinyl and on tape via Dread Records. The release will be distributed through Dark Descent Records. The album was produced by David Pietila at SourceTrack Studio.

With Dissolve Into Ash, Dusk tried to stay true to their old-school death-doom roots, since not having recorded a full-length since 1995, and at the same time ushering in a new modern version of the band. Fans of old school and new fans who never heard of Dusk should be pleased with the result.

Regarding the background of the new album, the band commented: “Birthed out of the Covid pandemic, the inspiration of the material for this release was an overall sadness. The purpose of this album is to somehow musically equate the overall demise of mankind; an almost apocalyptic/end days atomosphere. The title Dissolve into Ash was derived from an ancient Latin funeral dirge entitled “Dies Irae”.

“The section of the chant focused on is translated into English as: “The Day of Wrath,

that Day Will Dissolve the World in Ashes

How great will be the Quaking

When the Judge is about to Come

“This verse contains the overall feeling of being overwhelmed by this life and the mental torment that exists during these times. This is the darkest album that Dusk has ever recorded. Exploring the deepest depressive depths of the soul.”

Live dates:

September

9 - Farmageddon III at The Brodazoffa - Kaukauna, WI

November

11 - Wisconsin Doomed and Stoned Fest at Badger State Brewing Company - Green Bay, WI

17 - Nightmare in November Fest at 58 Below - Kenosha, WI

More shows in the US and abroad TBC.