DUST BOLT Unleashes "Children Of Violence" (Live In Amsterdam); Audio

Following their latest studio album, Sound & Fury, Germany's Dust Bolt have released a live version of their 2010 track, "Children Of Violence".

Frontman, Lenny B., reveals: "Bam! The song 'Children Of Violence', originally from the first demo EP Chaos Possession from 2010, is one of the band's earliest creations and holds almost symbolic significance for us and our early companions! Now, it is released exclusively as a live version on AFM Records! The Chaos Possession EP is in very few hands and is practically unavailable anywhere. That’s why it was especially important for us to release a fresh version of 'Children Of Violence' as a special gift to our loyal fans and supporters! Check out CoV live in Amsterdam and feel the vibe!"

"Children Of Violence" (Live in Amsterdam)" is now available on all digital streaming providers here. Listen below:

Dust Bolt's Sound & Fury is out now on AFM Records. Order the album here.

Tracklist:

"Leave Nothing Behind"

"I Witness"

"I Am The One"

"New Flame"

"Burning Pieces"

"Sound And Fury"

"Love & Reality"

"Bluedeep"

"Disco Nnection"

"You Make Me Feel (Nothing)"

"Feel The Storm"

"Little Stone"

"I Am The One":

"Disco Nnection":

"Burning Pieces" video:

"New Flame" lyric video:

"Sound And Fury" video:

"I Witness" video: