DUSTIN DOUGLAS & THE ELECTRIC GENTLEMEN - Blues Rock Power Trio Releases "Broken" Single And Music Video

Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania’s blues-rock power trio, Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, have released its new single, “Broken”, worldwide on all digital platforms. Recorded at 8 Days a Week Studios in Northumberland, PA by revered engineer/ producer and former Badlees/Cellarbirds bassist, Paul Smith, the tune (the group’s first new music since 2018’s full length album, Break It Down) proves once and for all that the blues-rock genre is most definitely, alive and well.

Accompanying the song is DDEG’s video for “Broken”. The video is directed by award winning director, Jonathan Edwards and was shot in the band’s hometown in the historical Irem Temple Theatre. Currently a restoration project, the theatre was Wilkes-Barre’s primary performing arts venue in the early 1900’s and known for its Moorish Revival Architecture, towering minarets and stained-glass dome. “The fact this beautiful, ‘Broken’ theatre exists right in our backyard is amazing,” says Douglas. “There was no doubt this was the perfect location for this new video.”

“Broken” has all the classic Dustin Douglas and The Electric Gentlemen elements - sexy grooves, infectious rhythm, and Douglas’ soaring guitar work and unmistakable vocal. “‘Broken’ is a very good sonic explanation of who we are as a band,” says Douglas. “Classic rock with a modern twist. We do our best to carry the torch of our power trio forefathers. The spirit of “The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, Cream, and Mountain runs deep in my veins.”

“Broken” has blasted Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen’s already soaring trajectory into a whole new level of success.