DWEEZIL ZAPPA And Band Perform VAN HALEN's "Push Comes To Shove" For The First Time In Tour Rehearsal Video

Dweezil Zappa, the son of the legendary Frank Zappa, has shared a new video along with the following introduction:

"As of today (January 4, 2025) the Rox(postroph)y tour is only 5 days away! The search for the ideal sound continues down to the wire. Join us in the studio for an inside look at the mad dash to the finish line."

The clip below features Zappa and his band regearsing Van Halen's "When Push Comes To Shove" from the band's Fair Warning album. Speaking with KLPX about the tour, Zappa revealed it is his favourite Van Halen song.

Zappa: "As a 12-year-old kid, it was my favorite guitar solo that I had ever heard, and Van Halen never played that song live. So I thought, 'Well, we're doing these other things that are kind of a first, why not just play something that I really enjoy and have people get a chance to hear it in a live situation?'"

Zappa's complete tour schedule is available here.

He previously shared a video of himself playing 'Eruption' on the guitar Eddie Van Halen gave to him when he was 12 years old. Check it out below