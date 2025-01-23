DWEEZIL ZAPPA Gets Emotional Recounting EDDIE VAN HALEN Memories - "He Was The First Person That Called Me When My Dad Died"; Video

In the video below from Gibson TV, Dweezil Zappa recounts the unforgettable story of meeting Eddie Van Halen at just 12 years old and the life-changing gift the legendary guitarist gave him.

Description: In this clip from The Collection with Dweezil Zappa, available now on Gibson TV, listen to Dweezil recount how the legendary Eddie Van Halen showed up unannounced at Dweezil’s house, carrying a purple Kramer guitar with tape over the headstock - an early model he was using before endorsing the brand. Listen to how Dweezil requested that Eddie show him how to play the iconic “Eruption” solo, every guitarist's dream!

Listen as Dweezil shares the surreal moment Eddie Van Halen attended his school band practice, watching a 12-year-old Dweezil soundcheck “Runnin’ With the Devil.” Noticing his guitar was out of tune, Eddie went home to bring back his own guitar, not only helping him play it correctly but letting Dweezil use it during the performance insisting that he keep the guitar, which Dweezil later customised as a homage to Van Halen's signature style.

Dweezil also reflects on Eddie's profound kindness, recounting how Eddie was the first to call him after his father, Frank Zappa, passed away. That early-morning phone call and Eddie’s offer of support left a lasting impression, demonstrating the generosity and heart of a rock legend who wasn’t just an inspiration to a young guitarist and performer on stage but also as a friend.

This is a story of music, mentorship, and the incredible connection between two guitarists at very different stages of their lives and just how important those little impressions can be.

Watch the full episode on Gibson TV here.