DWEEZIL ZAPPA Plays "Eruption" On Guitar Given To Him By EDDIE VAN HALEN (Video)
September 22, 2024, 6 minutes ago
Guitarist Dweezil Zappa, the son of music legend Frank Zappa, has shared a new video along with the following message:
"Watch me play 'Eruption' on the guitar Edward Van Halen gave to me when I was 12 years old!"
Producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato recently shared an in-depth interview with Dweezil Zappa, where he talks about continuing the musical legacy of his dad father, as well as shred some of his favorite Eddie Van Halen guitar licks.