DWEEZIL ZAPPA Plays "Eruption" On Guitar Given To Him By EDDIE VAN HALEN (Video)

September 22, 2024, 6 minutes ago

news dweezil zappa eddie van halen riff notes

DWEEZIL ZAPPA Plays "Eruption" On Guitar Given To Him By EDDIE VAN HALEN (Video)

Guitarist Dweezil Zappa, the son of music legend Frank Zappa, has shared a new video along with the following message:

"Watch me play 'Eruption' on the guitar Edward Van Halen gave to me when I was 12 years old!"

Producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato recently shared an in-depth interview with Dweezil Zappa, where he talks about continuing the musical legacy of his dad father, as well as shred some of his favorite Eddie Van Halen guitar licks.


Featured Video

INFRARED - "Demon's Blood"

INFRARED - "Demon's Blood"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources