DYING ANGEL To Release Angels Rising EP In November

The angels are among us. And they are loud, damn loud. The Teutonic heavy metal band, Dying Angel, presents the first details of the new EP, Angels Rising, which will be released on November 1.

To shorten the wait for the first single, the artwork and tracklisting of the EP are revealed today. At the same time, the band announces a release concert on November 2 in the Bad Homburg E-Werk.

Angels Rising EP tracklisting:

"Sick Of Lies"

"This Is Your Life"

"Nightrunner"

"The Bitch"

"Starlight"

"Liquid Love"

"When angels die, all hope ends" you might think. But it is precisely at this moment that new life is created. Dying Angel starts at this point. The band presents a fresh sound that is stylistically based on the traditional heavy metal of the past four decades and skilfully combines the strengths of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal in particular to create a new sound.

Founded in 2019, the experienced musicians can already point to numerous live gigs where Dying Angel have made a name for themselves in the Rhine/Main metropolis.

Dying Angel lineup:

Lead Vocals: Michael Vaupel

Lead Guitar and Backing Vocals: Olaf Ostheimer

Rhythm Guitar and Backing Vocals: Norbert “Schiko” Schikola

Bass and Backing Vocals: Mathias Trippler

Drums: Michael “Mike” Candlish