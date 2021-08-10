DYING FETUS Announce US Fall Headline Tour With Support From TERROR, BAND OF SACRIFICE, VITRIOL
August 10, 2021, 27 minutes ago
Brutal death metal overlords, Dying Fetus, have announced US fall headline tour dates beginning October 26 and ending November 20. Direct support will be provided by Terror, Band Of Sacrifice, and Vitriol. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM, EST.
Additionally, Dying Fetus will be performing select appearances before the tour at Psycho Las Vegas in August and in September with Code Orange (in Pittsburgh) and two additional East Coast headline shows.
Dying Fetus tour dates:
August
21 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas
September
24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre (w/ Code Orange)
25 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
26 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
US Headline Tour:
October
26 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall
27 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
28 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
29 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
30 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete’s
November
1 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
4 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall
5 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
6 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s
7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
10 - Columbus, OH - Skully’s Music Diner
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
12 - Reading, PA - Reverb
13 - Rochester, NY - Anthology
14 - Albany, NY - Empire
16 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Music Venue
17 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom
18 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
19 - Patchogue, NY - Stereo Garden
20 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
(Photo - Scott Kinkade)