DYING FETUS Premier Music Video For New Single "Compulsion For Cruelty"

Death metal overlords, Dying Fetus have released a video for their new single, “Compulsion For Cruelty”, to kick off their September US/Canada tour.

Watch the full music video below, and listen/save “Compulsion For Cruelty” on all streaming services, here.

Upcoming Dying Fetus tour dates:

September (Dying Fetus only)

2 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

3 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

4 - Rouyn-Noranda, QC - Festival De Musique Émergente

5 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

9 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

September (with Knocked Loose, Terror & Omerta)

7 - Montreal, QC - L’Olympia

8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

13 - Harrisburg, PA - Hmac

14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

20 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

21 - Huntington, WC - The Loud