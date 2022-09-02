DYING FETUS Premier Music Video For New Single "Compulsion For Cruelty"
September 2, 2022, 4 minutes ago
Death metal overlords, Dying Fetus have released a video for their new single, “Compulsion For Cruelty”, to kick off their September US/Canada tour.
Watch the full music video below, and listen/save “Compulsion For Cruelty” on all streaming services, here.
Upcoming Dying Fetus tour dates:
September (Dying Fetus only)
2 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
3 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
4 - Rouyn-Noranda, QC - Festival De Musique Émergente
5 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
9 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon
September (with Knocked Loose, Terror & Omerta)
7 - Montreal, QC - L’Olympia
8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
13 - Harrisburg, PA - Hmac
14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
20 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
21 - Huntington, WC - The Loud