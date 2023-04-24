DYING PHOENIX To Release New Album Produced / Composed By KAMELOT Keyboardist OLIVER PALOTAI In May; Single / Video "Dead Faces Blue" Available

The Berlin-based symphonic metal band Dying Phoenix takes us into the world of George R.R. Martin (Game Of Thrones) and his seven kingdoms.

"Dead Faces Blue" takes the listener to the Great Wall and its brave Night's Watch and at the same time, upon closer listening, it is the title track from the upcoming album, Winter Is Coming. The album will be released on May 26th via El Puerto Records. It is written by vocalist Pat St. James and producer Oliver Palotai (Kamelot).

With the special mixture of three different vocal characters, Dying Phoenix form an exceptional constellation in symphonic metal. The powerful tenor of singer Pat St. James, the powerful voice of soprano Erica Bianca, and the exceptional voice of Moran Magal form the basic framework of this band. The voices are carried by the instrumentalists Lea Ciara Czullay on guitar, Lucas Zacharias on drums, Rhavin Grobert on bass and Moran Magal, who handles the keyboards and pianos. The album was produced by Oliver Palotai (Kamelot), who also composed the songs. The lyrics were written by St. James and Palotai.

Tracklist:

"Valar Morghulis" (Intro)

"Weaver of Lies"

"Who Owns the North"

"Saturnine Days"

"Mother of Dragons"

"All Men Must Die"

"Dead Faces Blue"

"All for the Throne"

"Attack the Wall"

"Deep Down Below"

"The Wild"

"Valar Dohaerys" (Outro)

Line-Up:

Pat St. James – Vocals

Erica Bianca – Vocals

Moran Magal – Vocals, Keyboards, Piano

Lea Ciara Czullay – Guitars

Rhavin Grobert – Bass

Lucas Zacharias - Drums