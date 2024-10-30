DYLAN GERS, Son Of IRON MAIDEN Guitarist JANICK GERS, Releases New Single "White Swan"; Audio

Another exciting return as Dylan Gers (son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers) releases the new and highly anticipated first single, "White Swan", from his upcoming EP. "White Swan" is available on all streaming services now via independent record label, sly-tone.

"White Swan" was written and solely performed by Dylan Gers, with the exception of Noah Yorke, who drums on the track.

A riff driven track with the idea of "Black Night" by Deep Purple in mind whilst creating. A lure driving riff leads to Dylan's haunting vocals all complete with powerful bass and bigger drums.

Dylan states: “It’s a great riff and a better track."

Listen to the new single below, and follow Dylan Gers on Instagram.