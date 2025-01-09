DYNAZTY Debut Music Video For New Single "Call Of The Night"

Power metal pioneers, Dynazty, have released the new single, "Call Of The Night", the opening track of their new album, Game Of Faces, out on February 14 via Nuclear Blast.

Singer Nils Molin comments: "Night-time. A time for calm and tranquility or a time for fears, deceit and, villainousness? When light shifts so does the mind of man. 'I have seen the depths of the dark well. I know the stories it can tell. The allure of danger, strangers, and the promises they sell.' We’re proud to present you with the opening track and one of my personal favorites of the album - 'Call Of The Night'. Enjoy and don’t forget to place your pre-order of Game Of Faces, out on February 14!"

Stream the single on all platforms and check out the video below:

The new album, Game Of Faces, contains eleven brand new tracks and will be available in the following formats: CD jewelcase, vinyl, and digital. Pre-order here.

Game Of Faces tracklisting:

"Call Of The Night"

"Game Of Faces"

"Devilry Of Ecstasy"

"Die To Survive"

"Fire To Fight"

"Dark Angel"

"Fortune Favors The Brave"

"Sole Survivor"

"Phoenix"

"Dream Of Spring"

"Mystery"

"Game Of Faces" video:

"Devilry Of Ecstasy" video:

Dynazty is:

Nils Molin: vocals

Love Magnusson: guitar

Mikael Lavér: guitar

Jonathan Olsson: bass

Georg Härnsten Egg: drums