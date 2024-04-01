DYSCORDIA To Release The Road To Oblivion Album This Month; "The Passenger" Video Posted

Kortrijk, Belgian-based metal band, Dyscordia, will release their new album, The Road To Oblivion, on April 17. Today, the band share the video for the second single, "The Passenger". Watch below.

A message states: "The song illustrates the insignificance of humanity in all its facets. A main character nearing the end of his life questions the purpose of his existence at the moment he realizes he is losing touch with reality. A reality that gradually gives way to a form of mental confusion, a loss of clarity that manifests in being pursued by evil, depicted in the animation as a devilish character.

"In the video, you see that our main character is initially fleeing from reality, specifically the fear of the insignificance of his existence on this planet. The closer the evil gets, the more risks he takes to break free, putting himself and his loved ones in danger, until a fatal accident, whether intentional or not, occurs.

"The song starts with a brief introduction before launching powerfully into the first part of the chorus. It then transitions to the second verse, and after the first full chorus, music and visuals blend into a chilling chase scene. The two solo pieces lead us to the fatal accident, followed by the final chorus and a dramatic visual conclusion.

"It seemed like a great opportunity for us to show an animated video for a change, for which we enlisted the talented illustrator and animator Jimmy Hostens. A major advantage was that Jimmy resonates completely with our music, making it easy for him to immerse himself in our mindset. We are all thrilled with Jimmy's work and are confident that the song will be well received by the fans. We are eagerly looking forward to the release!"

Dyscordia consists of long-time metal veterans who were the driving force behind bands like Gwyllion, Double Diamond, Artrach, Anesthesy, Impedigon and Rhymes of Destruction. Their first EP, Reveries, was released in the fall of 2010 and - together with their strong live reputation - earned them support slots for bands like Primal Fear, ReVamp, Ensiferum, Alestorm and At Vance.

With the production of their first full-length album, Twin Symbiosis (March 2013), the band established a strong working relationship with producer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Paradise Lost, Katatonia) and mastering engineer Tony Lindgren at the Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden. The album was followed by a lot of extremely positive reviews and resulted in the band playing more and bigger stages. Shortly after the release, Dyscordia were very well received at PPM Fest, Dokk'em Open Air and Graspop Metal Meeting.

In 2015, the second full-length Words In Ruin was recorded with the same team that was responsible for the sound of Twin Symbiosis. The album was released in 2016 and the release show for the album quickly sold out. Strong performances at numerous festivals, including Alcatraz Metal Fest, followed. The band was also noticed on several international performances, including Summerbreeze Open Air in 2016.

In 2019, the band teamed up with Jens Bogren and Tony Lindgren once again to produce their third album. Delete / Rewrite combines everything that made the previous albums shine, but also takes the band to new horizons, resulting in their strongest work yet. In the words of Jens Bogren, it sounds "heavy as fuck". A support slot for the Doro 2020 European Tour was secured.

When Covid kicked in, these plans had to be cancelled. As another consequence of this difficult period, founding member and drummer Wouter Debonnet quit and was replaced by Chevy Mahieu in the latter days of 2022. The band had to look for another rehearsal room and eventually returned to their hometown Kortrijk. During 2023, the band took the time to get Chevy worked in. Quickly this resulted in the creation of new material.

After the success of Dyscordia’s first albums, the band went back in writing mode to prepare for the production of their fourth full-length album. Songs were recorded, polished, re-recorded and perfected with Dyscordia’s characteristic attention to detail, and a lot of time and effort was put into the writing and recording of the vocal lines, lyrics and harmonies. Yarne Heylen (Project Zero Recording studio – Carnation) mixed and mastered album.

Tracklisting:

"The Passenger"

"Hell"

"Oblivion"

"Interlude"

"Endgame"

"Toxic Rain"

"The Demon’s Bite"

"Infinite Fantasy"

"Hell":

Lineup:

Piet Overstijns - Vocals

Stefan Segers - Vocals & Guitars

Martijn Debonnet - Guitars & Backings

Guy Commeene - Lead guitars

Wouter Nottebaert - Bass & Backings

Chevy Mahieu - Drums

(Photo - Hughes Vanhoucke)