DYSPLÄCER Release Temple Heights Album; Full Audio Stream Available

Deep in the Shadow Realm, five young metalheads rise to the ranks of master at the legendary Kung Fu dojo Temple Heights. Armed with ancient techniques they have sworn to guard from the likes of the Shadow Clan, they channel their life force in forging their true purpose: New Wave of Traditional Kung Fu.

Dyspläcer is a force of Kung Fu steel who's DNA is a combination between New Wave Of British Heavy Metal and power metal. Speed metal riffs bring to life the intensity of their Kung Fu battles while the harmonizing guitars and soaring vocals capture their resolve, all while wrap up in a refreshing take on the sound of 80's metal.

Dyspläcer's Temple Heights album can be streamed below. Get the digital album here.

Trackisting:

"The Ancient Song"

"Lightning Fury Fist"

"Black Widow (The Dirge Of)"

"Temple Heights"

"Kuma Kaiju"

"Bloodsport"

"Forgotten Victories"

"Way of The Ninja"

"Halls Of Justice"

"Dyspläcer Vs Dyspläcer"