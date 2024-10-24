DYSTOPICA Share Cover Of JUDAS PRIEST Classic "Freewheel Burning" (Video)

Metal band Dystopica released their first full-length album, entitled Infinite Reflection, via Pavement Entertainment earlier this year. They have shared a cover of the Judas Priest classic, "Freewheel Burning". Check it out below.

Listen to Infinite Reflection here.

Singer Becky Brideau says, “Infinite Reflection is about reflecting on the past, taking hold of the present, and redefining the future.”

Heavy, aggressive, and melodic, Infinite Reflection elevates the band’s sound to a whole new level. It combines the strength of heavy metal, the driving force of thrash metal, and the complexity of progressive metal in a way that is unique and catchy.

With harmonized guitar riffs, epic guitar solos, vigorous drumming, and powerful female vocals, the band stays true to their core sound while further expanding upon it. Each song is very distinct from one another, but together they tell a story of evolving through time that parallels the evolution of Dystopica’s sound.

Catch Dystopica live on May 18 at The Beeracks for their album release show in East Haven, Connecticut. Special guests include Ellimist, A Well Oiled Machine, and American Amnesia. Doors open at 5:30 PM and tickets are $10.00.

Formed in 2019, Dystopica is made up of Becky Brideau on vocals, Rob Muller on guitar, and Erich Bender on drums. Lucas Dellaporta (bass) and Connor Sperry (guitar) will join the lineup on live shows. The band’s unique sound is a perfect blend of melodic, harmonizing guitar riffs and powerful female vocals while still pulling influences from classic heavy metal.

Tracklisting:

“Images Reflecting Within”

“Revenge”

“Awaken”

“I Am A Gemini”

“Far From Perfect”

“Episodic Waves”

“My Fault”

“Animosity”

“Infinite Reflection”

“The Dent In My Life”

“Insidious Onset”

“Blackout” (Scorpions cover)

“The Dent In My Life” video:

“Blackout” video:

“Far From Perfect” video: