E-FORCE Joined By VOIVOD Members AWAY And CHEWY At Montreal Show For Cover Of VENOM Classic "In League With Satan" (Video)

E-Force – featuring former Voivod vocalist Eric Forrest – are currently on their Canadian tour, dubbed “Voivod Revisited”. They performed at the Piranha Bar in Montreal, Quebec on August 25th and were joined by Voivod members Away (drums) and Chewy (guitar, playing bass) for a cover of the Venom classic "In League With Satan". Video courtesy of Team Montreal Metal can be viewed below.

Remaining dates:

August

26 – Ottawa, ON

September

1 – St. John’s NB

2 – Halifax, NS