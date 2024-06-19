EAGLES Classic "Hotel California" Gets Surf Rock Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Vocalist ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON; One Take Live Video Streaming

The Eagles' 1977 classic "Hotel California" has been given the surf rock treatment by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson and her band. Check out this new rendition of the song, performed live and in one take, below.

Robyn: "The first day of summer may still be a few days away but it certainly feels like it’s already here! I teamed up with my BFF, Brielle Von Hugel, to put a summery surf rock spin on the classic, 'Hotel California'. Enjoy!"

The Eagles have announced four additional shows for the band’s residency at Sphere in Las Vegas featuring a total of 12 shows, over six exclusive weekends, from Friday, September 20 through Saturday, November 9. The Sphere residency will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. The general on-sale will begin Friday, June 21 at 10 AM PT at eagles.com.

Dates:

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1*

Saturday, November 2*

Friday, November 8*

Saturday, November 9*

*new shows

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

For fans who have already registered in advance for the Artist presale, tickets for the newly announced shows are available for purchase.

Vibee is the Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles Sphere residency. Vibee packages include a 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort attached to Sphere – with guests receiving priority entry to Sphere, commemorative keepsakes, and access to a fan experience. Vibee packages cand be found at Eagles.vibee.com.

These shows will utilize Sphere’s next-generation technologies, including the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.