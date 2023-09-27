EAGLES Legend DON HENLEY Sang Whatever Popped Into His Head While Recording, Created A Late-80s Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up… separate interviews with two legends behind one of the most truthful and compelling songs of the rock era: 'The Heart Of The Matter' by Don Henley, written for his solo album, The End Of The Innocence. It's a song that’s changed so many people’s lives, including mine, with a message that’s so life-affirming and real it should be required listening… it’s just universal. And one of me most important parts of the song was written improv when its legendary singer was recording it. They needed a verse and he sang what came into his head on the spot and it tied the song together. You have to hear this story and interview coming up with two of the three co-writers of this song, JD Souther who wrote three #1 hits for the Eagles including 'Best Of My Love' and 'Heartache Tonight', and Mike Campbell the former guitarist, producer and co-writer of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers."