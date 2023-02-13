EARTH GROANS Announce Tongue Tied EP, Share "Overgrown" Video

South Dakota metalcore band Earth Groans will release the Tongue Tied EP on March 3rd via Solid State Records. Pre-order it here.

Today, the band has shared the video for "Overgrown". Watch the unsettling, yet thought-provoking clip for this ferocious new track below. "Sometimes our 'hell' is just the waiting room to prepare us for our 'heaven,'" the band says.

As the vision of frontman Jeremy Schaeffer, Earth Groans have tallied millions of streams and built a devout fanbase — and the project has truly found its voice with the forthcoming Tongue Tied EP. The title holds a special significance for Schaeffer, as it tells his story quite literally.

"I was actually born tongue tied," he states. "I had skin all the way up to my teeth, and I couldn't move my tongue at all. They performed the surgery right away and freed my tongue completely. Throughout my life, it has been a metaphor. I've always had a hard time fitting into the community I'm in. This whole record refers to a person finding his or her voice. I found my voice through music. It's how I've been able to communicate what's in my heart and find my true calling. My dad always said, 'Ironically, you don't talk a whole lot, but your music is really loud.'"

Tongue Tied artwork and tracklisting:

"Tongue Tied"

"Overgrown"

"Over The Edge"

"Same Blood"

"Discordant Symphony"

Catch Earth Groans live in concert at the following shows:

February

24 — Club David — Sioux Falls, SD

25 — Reverb Lounge — Omaha, NE

26 — Skylark — Rock Island, IL

28 — The WC Social Club — West Chicago, IL

March

1 — The Strand — Fremont, OH

2 — The L — Horseheads, NY

3 — The Webster — Hartford, CT

4 — Fete — Providence, RI

5 — Jewel — Manchester, NH

6 — Blvd Bar & Grill — Elmwood Park, NJ

7 — The Crown — Baltimore, MD

8 — HMAC — Harrisburg, PA

9 — Legends — Cincinnati, OH

10 — CBGB — St. Louis, MO

11 — Vivo Live Music — Kansas City, MO