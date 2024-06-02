EBONY ARCHWAYS Unveil "Eternal Sleep" Lyric Video

Ebony Archways, the Austrian metal visionaries known for their deep, introspective soundscapes, just released a new album, Misanthropia. This new record, available on CD, Cassette, Black Vinyl, and Digital, promises to be a profound exploration of themes such as life, weariness, addiction, and existential despair.

Misanthropia features ten haunting tracks, including standout singles like "Drowning For A Breath" and "Eternal Sleep". Each song intricately layers dark melodies with soul-stirring lyrics. The music, a collaborative effort led by Christian Lechner, reaches new heights with orchestral arrangements by Lasse Elkjaer Andersen and the haunting guest vocals of Lorena Valta.

Recorded, mixed, and mastered at the renowned TonStudio66 by Peter D. Fritz, the album's sound quality is unmatched, offering listeners a pristine auditory experience. The compelling cover art by Michael Trimmel and thoughtful layout by Thomas Glettler visually encapsulate the album’s themes, enhancing the overall impact.

For long-term fans and new listeners alike, Misanthropia is not just an album — it's an invitation to explore the shadows of the soul. Get ready to embrace the darkness with Ebony Archways’ boldest and most introspective work yet.

Tracklisting:

"Drowning For A Breath"

"Misanthropia"

"Nothing"

"Eternal Sleep"

"Demon On My Trail"

"Lost My Anchor"

"Embers"

"Our Palace"

"Thorny Crown"

"Venom Calls"

"Eternal Sleep" lyric video:

(Photo: HabeMich)