ECLIPSE Unleash New Single "Falling To My Knees"; Music Video

Swedish powerhouse, Eclipse, have released their new single, "Falling To My Knees", alongside a new music video.

Lead singer Erik Mårtensson expressed his excitement for the release, commenting, “Eat your heart out Desmond Child!”

“Here’s one for long summer nights, barbecues and midnight swims, preferably nude,” added Victor Crusner, and Magnus Henriksson described it as “a fun uptempo and, more importantly, a good song that feels very Eclipse with the large hooks that have become a signature thing for us.”

Following the release of “Megalomanium” last September and, most recently, of the exclusive 7’’ vinyl “Apocalypse Blues”, with “Falling To My Knees” the band's trajectory of crafting memorable anthems is steady and true.

Stream/download the single here, and watch the music video below:

Over the last few years, Eclipse has gained a dedicated global following thanks to their stellar songwriting and high-energy performances, surpassing over 100 million streams and half a million monthly listeners on streaming services. They have played in some of the world's largest stages including Wacken Open Air, Graspop, and Sweden Rock, and toured with rock giants like Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and My Chemical Romance. With their unique sound made of catchy hooks, anthemic choruses, and stellar musicianship, Eclipse is one of Sweden's most influential heavy rock bands.

After a sold-out headline tour across Europe at the end of 2023, the band continues to fill their busy live schedule in 2024, and, following a successful run in Japan and South America, Eclipse starts their European tour next month and heads to the US after the summer.

Eclipse tour dates:

June

12 - Gröna Lund - Stockholm, Sweden

14 - Musikhalle - Markneukirchen, Germany

15 - Rock Antenne Open Air - Munich, Germany

19 - Rock Imperium - Cartagena, Spain

July

4 - Ferrara Buskers Festival - Ferrara, Italy

6 - Barcelona Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain

13 - Festival de la Guitarra de Cordoba - Cordoba, Spain

27 - Granitorock - Collado Villalba, Spain

August

9 - Alcatraz Open Air - Kortrijk, Belgium

23 - Riverside Festival - Aarburg, Switzerland

24 - Stonedead Festival - Newark, United Kingdom

October

4 - Rock The Locks - Umatilla, United States

Eclipse are:

Erik Martensson - vocals, guitar

Magnus Henriksson - guitar

Philip Crusner - drums

Victor Crusner - bass

(Photo - Jakob Dahlstrom)