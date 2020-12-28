Ecuador's KILL CITY Release Debut Album, Last Man Standing; Videos Streaming

Ecuador-based hard rock band, Kill City, have released their debut album, Last Man Standing. Check it out on Spotify.

Tracklisting:

"Paradoxical Dream"

"Wake Up"

"Countdown"

"Against Myself"

"When The show Is Over"

"Grey"

"Believe Me"

"Empezar de Nuevo"

"Follow Your Heart"

"Last Man Standing"

"Sigue la Voz" (Bonus Track)

"Grey" video:

"Sigue la Voz" lyric video:

The band is composed of old time Ecuadorian rockers Juan Iturralde (worked with Kai Hansen), Xavier Diab, Andres Miranda, Luis Neme, and Chemel Neme (worked with Kai Hansen and Timo Tolkki), and their sound is in the style of Helloween, Journey, Stryper, Judas Priest.