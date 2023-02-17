EDDIE MONEY Couldn't Afford To Take His Girlfriend On Vacation, So He Wrote Her A Song That Became A 70s Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Shares Rare Video Interview

EDDIE MONEY Couldn't Afford To Take His Girlfriend On Vacation, So He Wrote Her A Song That Became A 70s Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Shares Rare Video Interview

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, a rare interview with one of the funniest rockers ever... Mr. Eddie Money. Sadly, he passed away a few years back. The Money Man tells the story of his signature hit, the 70s rock classic, 'Two Tickets To Paradise'. He was a poor kid from the other side of the tracks dating a rich girl. Her parents didn’t want her seeing him. He wanted to take her somewhere special but didn’t have the money, so he wrote her a song… It became a rock classic but did it save their relationship? Find out next."



