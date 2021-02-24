EDDIE VAN HALEN Guitar Tech THOMAS WEBER At Risk Of Losing His Home; Fundraiser Launched

Sandy Espinoza of the nonprofit group Rodiecare has organized a fundraiser on behalf of Thomas Weber, Eddie Van Halen's guitar tech, who is at risk of losing his home in Butler, Kentucky. The GoFundMe page can be found here.

Though in demand in normal times, the last few years have been especially trying for Tom, not just with the passing of Eddie Van Halen, an employer and friend, but also with the loss of his business at the hands of a predatory landlord, who successfully forced him out of the building where his guitar repair shop had been located for 25 years, while he was on tour. The loss of the business has been compounded by the sale of two other buildings where what remained of Tom’s business has been stored. One of the buildings was sold recently, which makes it necessary for him to move yet again, at a time where there is no income, and no potential for work on the horizon in the foreseeable future due to the total collapse of the live entertainment industry because of COVID19.

“I’d try to get back into a shop if I wasn’t in a position to lose my home,” he says, but with the coming expense of having to relocate, or lose what’s left of what was supposed to be his eventual exit from touring, and ever growing debt on his family’s home, it will soon be a choice between one or the other.

"Things are looking pretty bleak at the moment, I won't lie," says Tom. "I have been looking for employment, but am told I am over qualified for the jobs that are available in the area I live in, or that the job is more suited to a younger candidate, and now with the uncertainty about the house, it feels like I am chasing my tail... I'm most worried about how this is affecting my family and the uncertainty each day brings.. I just don't know."

As if this would be more than enough for most, Tom is also a cancer survivor, having done two years of chemotherapy in the mid-80s, a time when little was known about the long term effects of the treatments he was given. Those effects have found their way into Tom’s life periodically, making normal life difficult at times, and requiring attention that never comes at a reasonable cost for someone who (for cost alone) would be considered uninsurable. Bone density, muscle mass issues, long term compromised immune disorder are all issues that make the current health crisis much more trying. Currently, there are several tests that Tom needs to have that have been put on hold due to finances as well.

“It’s just going to have to wait…,” he says.

If you are able to assist Tom, please donate here. All donations of ANY size go directly to Tom which in turn allow him to keep a roof over his families head. Tom has helped so many people in the music industry - lets pay it forward and help him during his time of need.

According to Cincinnati Enquirer, last February Weber was in Nashville working on Reba McEntire’s tour rehearsal. It was the start of what was to be a big year for him. Weber was scheduled to tour with the country star until the end of May. He’d then fly to Los Angeles for tour rehearsals with Poison, the support act on the Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard tour. When that tour ended, he would rejoin McEntire and also fill in some schedule gaps on smaller tours, giving him work up until Christmas.

“It was going to be one of those years where my family wasn’t going to see me, but it was going to be a $200,000 year. And I thought, 'This will allow me to pay off my house. It’s going to be amazing,' ” Weber said. “And of course it went from a banner year to zero income overnight.”

