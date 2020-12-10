EDDIE VAN HALEN Lands On Google Year In Search 2020 Lists
December 10, 2020, 5 minutes ago
Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen died on October 6, 2020 at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer. His passing generated significant interest on the world's most popular web search engine, Google, which handles over 5 billion searches daily.
Google has issued their Top Trending Searches for 2020 in The United States, and as testament to his popularity, Eddie Van Halen placed at #6 on the Loss list of deaths, and his band, Van Halen, finished in the same position on the Musicians And Bands list, as can be seen below.
Loss
1 Kobe Bryant
2 Naya Rivera
3 Chadwick Boseman
4 George Floyd
5 Ruth Bader Ginsburg
6 Eddie Van Halen
7 King Von
8 Kelly Preston
9 Pop Smoke
10 Ahmaud Arbery
Musicians And Bands
1 Shakira
2 August Alsina
3 Adele
4 Doja Cat
5 Grimes
6 Van Halen
7 Lizzo
8 Tamar Braxton
9 Quando Rondo
10 Tory Lanez
In Canada, Google reports that Eddie Van Halen came in at #7 on the Losses list:
Losses
1 Kobe Bryant
2 Naya Rivera
3 Alex Trebek
4 George Floyd
5 Chadwick Boseman
6 Sean Connery
7 Eddie Van Halen
8 Kelly Preston
9 Sushant Singh Rajput
10 Kenny Rogers
Source: Google Trends
(Photo - Mark Gromen)