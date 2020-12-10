EDDIE VAN HALEN Lands On Google Year In Search 2020 Lists

Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen died on October 6, 2020 at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer. His passing generated significant interest on the world's most popular web search engine, Google, which handles over 5 billion searches daily.

Google has issued their Top Trending Searches for 2020 in The United States, and as testament to his popularity, Eddie Van Halen placed at #6 on the Loss list of deaths, and his band, Van Halen, finished in the same position on the Musicians And Bands list, as can be seen below.

Loss

1 Kobe Bryant

2 Naya Rivera

3 Chadwick Boseman

4 George Floyd

5 Ruth Bader Ginsburg

6 Eddie Van Halen

7 King Von

8 Kelly Preston

9 Pop Smoke

10 Ahmaud Arbery

Musicians And Bands

1 Shakira

2 August Alsina

3 Adele

4 Doja Cat

5 Grimes

6 Van Halen

7 Lizzo

8 Tamar Braxton

9 Quando Rondo

10 Tory Lanez

In Canada, Google reports that Eddie Van Halen came in at #7 on the Losses list:

Losses

1 Kobe Bryant

2 Naya Rivera

3 Alex Trebek

4 George Floyd

5 Chadwick Boseman

6 Sean Connery

7 Eddie Van Halen

8 Kelly Preston

9 Sushant Singh Rajput

10 Kenny Rogers

Source: Google Trends

(Photo - Mark Gromen)