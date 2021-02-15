EDDIE VAN HALEN - New 5150 & Shark Guitar Picks Available

The Van Halen Store introduces EVH Guitar Pick Player's Packs, and two new picks.

EVH & Dunlop have partnered to make .60mm Max-Grip® Picks with graphic artwork sourced from Eddie Van Halen's iconic guitars. They''ve got 6-packs and 24-packs of the following guitar picks; Frankenstein, VH I, VH II, Shark guitar & 5150 guitar. All are just in, and currently on sale.

6-Packs:

EVH Shark Guitar Pick 6-Pack

EVH 5150 Guitar Pick 6-Pack

EVH Frankenstein Pick 6-Pack

EVH VH I Pick 6-Pack

EVH VH II Pick 6-Pack

+ All 5 EVH Player's Packs Guitar Picks (Save $10 when you grab all five 6-Packs!)

24-Packs:

Shark Guitar Pick 24-Pack: The artwork is sourced from Eddie Van Halen’s "Shark" guitar, best known for its appearance on the 1980 Van Halen album Women And Children First. The burgundy-with-silver-stripes graphic combined with the unmistakable Max-Grip feel makes for a pick that looks and performs second to none.

Also available in a 6-pack.

- Frankenstein Pick 24-Pack: The iconic red-with-black-and-white-stripes graphic!

- VH I Pick 24-Pack: Eddie's white with black stripe guitar, introduced to the world in 1978 and ushered in a new era in the history of the electric guitar.

- VH II Pick 24-Pack: From Ed's black-with-yellow-stripes guitar, which was introduced to the world in 1979.

5150 GuitarPick 24-Pack: The graphic artwork on these picks is directly sourced from Eddie Van Halen’s legendary 5150 Kramer guitar. Built by Eddie in 1982 and introduced to the world in 1983, the 5150 is one of the most widely known guitars that Eddie used throughout his career. It served as his main guitar for several years and was most noticeable on records and tours from 1984 through 1990. The Red with the unmistakeable black and white crisscrossing stripes combined with the Max-Grip feel makes for a pick that looks and performs second to none. Also available in a 6-pack.

View all at Van Halen Store.