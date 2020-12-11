EDENBRIDGE Release Official Lyric Video For "Tauerngold" Single Taken From The Chronicles Of Eden Part 2

After the first retrospective The Chronicles Of Eden (2007), Edenbridge, one of the most unique bands in their genre, deliver their second "Best Of" album, right on time to their 20th anniversary. The Chronicles Of Eden Part 2 is the quintessence of the studio albums 5-10 and again it was up to the fans to vote for their favourite tracks of each album.

Creative mastermind/multi-instrumentalist Lanvall: "The voting was not a major surprise and is more or less identical to the songs, we would also have chosen. Therefore 4 tracks of each album could be covered along with some older all out of print bonus tracks."

As a surprise, there are two new recorded acoustic versions of the hits "Higher" (over 4 million views on YouTube) and "Paramount" featured, among the Easter Version 2020 of the song "Dynamind", re-recorded by Sabine Edelsbacher.

Lanvall: "It was extremely fun to turn 'Higher' into a nearly jazzy piano/vocal version showing a different side of us, formerly unknown. 'Paramount' was one of the absolute fan favourites and so it was near to transform that song too and let it shine in a new light."

The 150 minutes of the double album cover the big range of the symphonic metal sound and the compositional substance and consistency, Edenbridge has been standing for 20 years. Atmospherically dense compositions, directed mainly by Lanvall and vocalist Sabine Edelsbacher, which combine melodies and grooves, toughness and sensitivity, emotions and intellect, spirit and the subconscious mind in a unique way.

The band has released an official lyric video for "Tauerngold", taken from the album. Check it out below.

The atmospheric artwork for The Chronicles Of Eden Part 2 was inspired by a vision, singer Sabine had, linking the spiritual awakening to an Aurora Borealis.

Sabine: "After an own spiritual experience a couple of years ago and without an explainable reason, I felt a deep connection to the name Aurora. Subsequently I concerned myself with what the name stands for and relating it now to a heart quality, which might lead us to higher consciousness. Especially when there is a lot of negativity in the room, a possibility for transformation exists, through recognition and acceptance, respectively the self-responsibility for one's own feelings. Edenbridge always followed this path and especially now it is even more important to get into the own truthfulness."

The graphic direction of the cover artwork was again in the hands of drummer Johannes Jungreithmeier, who developed into the creative visual pole of the band since his entrance into the band in 2016. All tracks were produced by Lanvall and mixed by Threshold mastermind Karl Groom, with whom the band has been collaborating for 15 years now.

The Chronicles Of Eden Part 2 will be released worldwide through Steamhammer/SPV on January 15 as 2CD digipak version, download and stream. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Higher"

"On The Other Side"

"Shiantara"

"Alight A New Tomorrow"

"Until The End Of Time"

"Shadowplay"

"The Greatest Gift Of All"

"Dynamind (Easter 2020 Version) *Previously Unreleased

"Brothers On Diamir"

"Paramount (Acoustic Version 2020) *Previously Unreleased

"Tauerngold"

"The Bonding"

CD2

"Live And Let Go"

"Mystic River"

"Myearthdream Suite (For Guitar And Orchestra)"

"The Moment Is Now"

"Skyline's End (Solitaire)

"The Memory Hunter"

"Remember Me"

"Inward Passage"

"Paramount"

"Higher (Acoustic Version 2020)" *Previously Unreleased<

"Into A Sea Of Souls"

"Bon Voyage Vagabond"

"Eternity"

"Myearthdream"