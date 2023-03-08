EDGE OF PARADISE Release Piano Version Of "One Last Time"; Video Streaming

Edge Of Paradise have released the video below, featuring a piano version of "One Last Time", originally featured on the band's 2021 album, The Unknown.

The following message accompanies the video:

"In the year 2177, concept of death is thought to be defeated, and transfer of consciousness is a regular practice…

A woman finds herself facing this choice sooner than most, as the love of her life’s, young body is failing.

It is routine during such circumstances to transfer the mind into an artificial body. As the couple went through this process, and she was there when his consciousness woke up in a new body, she felt immeasurable relief and excitement as they got a second chance at life together. Months go by as she tries to move on in this facade . Until one day, she realized what she already knew, that nothing is the same, his touch, his words, his gaze, his love is full of emptiness. She remained unspoken, as grief is not tolerated in the new world. Overwhelmed with pain of existing in her loved one’s emptiness, she decides to join him in the digital world.

As her transfer is approaching, she spends her last day, cherishing every drop of her human emotion, filled with pain and love as she says her last goodbye."