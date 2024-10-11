EDGE OF SANITY / NIGHTINGALE – Announce “Second Chapter” Of Catalogue Reissue Campaign; New Single/Visualizers For Edge Of Sanity’s “Darkday” Streaming

Century Media Records and InsideOutMusic have announced the start of the upcoming “Second Chapter” of the comprehensive catalogue reissue campaign for legendary and groundbreaking death metallers Edge Of Sanity as well as versatile prog/hardrock outfit Nightingale, who were both fronted by Swedish vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and acclaimed metal producer Dan Swanö (Opeth, Katatonia, Dissection).

Long out of print, never previously available in certain formats or in any properly re-worked re-issue version, as well as enhanced by tons of exciting extra-material, these definitive re-issues come efficiently all remastered by Swanö himself and partly even shine in a new light via additional remix efforts as bonus. Following the “First Chapter” of reissues from June/August, which saw Edge Of Sanity’s Purgatory Afterglow, Until Eternity Ends - EP and Nothing But Death Remains as well as Nightingale’s Nightfall Overture and I titles being made available again, the upcoming “Second Chapter” will cover the following all-remastered releases and formats in December 2024 and February 2025:

Edge Of Sanity – The Spectral Sorrows (Reissue) Out December 6th, 2024 (CMR)

- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Incl. 13-track bonus disc)

- Black LP (180g vinyl, unlimited)

- Ltd. transp. petrol green LP (180g vinyl, limited to 500x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de & various other retailers)

- Ltd. clear LP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de)

- Digital Album / Remaster 2024

- Digital Album / Remix 2024

Note: The genre-breaking, career-defining third album from 1993.

Edge Of Sanity – Infernal (Reissue)

Out February 28th, 2025 (CMR)

- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Incl. 14-track bonus disc)

- Black LP (180g vinyl, unlimited)

- Ltd. deep blood red LP (180g vinyl, limited to 500x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de & various other retailers)

- Ltd. apricot colored LP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de & various other retailers)

- Digital Album / Remaster 2024

Note: The heavy yet adventurous sixth album from 1997, available on vinyl for the first time ever.



Edge Of Sanity – Elegy - Chapter I (Demos Comp.)

Out February 28th, 2025 (CMR)

- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Feat. 23 demo tracks and 13-track remix bonus disc)

- Gatefold black 2LP (180g vinyl, unlimited)

- Ltd. Gatefold transp. coke bottle green 2LP (180g vinyl, limited to 500x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de & various other retailers)

- Digital Album / Remaster 2024 (23 tracks)

- Digital Album / Remix 2024 (13 tracks)

Note: A first-ever collection of the earliest five demo (promo, rehearsal or studio) recording sessions from 1989-1991, prior to the band’s debut album release. Featuring brand-new artwork by Mark Rudolph (Carcass, Undeath), this is underground old school Swedish death metal at its best.

Nightingale – Invisible (Reissue)

Out December 6th, 2024 (IOM)

- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Incl. 8 additional songs and 18-track bonus disc)

- Black LP (180g, unlimited)

- Ltd. transp. blue LP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.insideoutshop.de & various other retailers)

- Digital Album / Remaster 2024

Note: The acclaimed fifth album from 2004, available on vinyl for the first time ever for its 20th Anniversary.



Nightingale – Alive Again (Re-issue)

Out February 28th, 2025 (IOM)

- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Incl. 4 additional songs and 16-track bonus disc)

- Black LP (180g, unlimited)

- Ltd. white LP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.insideoutshop.de & various other retailers)

- Digital Album / Remaster 2024

Note: The celebrated 4th album from 2003, available on vinyl for the first time ever.

Dan Swanö - who has not only had a long tradition of co-operating with mix/mastering roles for many CMR artists like Asphyx, Skeletal Remains or Insomnium, but also last became musically active in Metal with the band Witherscape via CMR (Two albums and a mini album between 2013 and 2016) and also released his latest Nightingale album Retribution in 2014 on the IOM label - checked in with the following comment about the second chapter of the catalogue’s re-issue campaign:

“Fuelled by the overwhelming response for the first chapter of reissues, I dived right into Chapter II and after much blood, sweat and tears, I got to both the remaster and the remix of The Spectral Sorrows to where I always wanted it to be. While the guitar tones remain pretty much the same on the remix, the drum sound got a much-needed overhaul and the bass guitar is more present and the vocals are clearer. The bonus CD has a remix of the whole album plus the “death-grindified” re-recording of “Pernicious Anguish” (the first Edge of Sanity track ever written!) and a brand-new recording of the 'Serenade for the Dead' outro.

“Infernal could sadly not be remixed (because of the lack of multi-track audio files…) but I am very pleased with the way the remaster came out and it enabled me to listen to the album all the way through in a way that I had never done before, and free of the ear-fatiguing peaks, I enjoyed the album a lot more than I’ve ever done before! The second CD has the remastered version of the “Live in Esbjerg” show from 1991 on it, for which I spent a lot of time to make sure this cassette recording sounded as good as can be. The liner notes for the CD are massive, with all band members contributing alongside the guest lyricists Jonas Renkse, Mikael Åkerfeldt and more. There’s also demo versions of four of the album tracks, and a remaster of the classic crust core classic “Moonshine” with all members sharing the vocal duties of the Swedish lyrics!

“With Elegy - Chapter I, the dream of a complete Edge of Sanity demo collection finally came true. I spent more time remastering and remixing these demos than it took to record and mix them the first time around, but since I have a soft-spot for the era and find some of the demo versions of the songs superior to the ones later re-recorded for the albums, it was crucial for me that these recordings sounds as good as possible, and now they do! Also an insane amount of time has been invested in the special liner notes for the CD release. “Nightingale’s Alive Again is another release that I have dreamt of remastering for a long time. The previous version of the album sounds very bright and undynamic. After a bit of back and forth, I found a slightly darker tone that made the album a world of good and I also re-introduced some of the dynamics that got lost along the way. There’s tons of bonus material for the CD, including demos and live versions and some previously unreleased stuff as well and of course lengthy liner notes and tons of photos and memorabilia.

“And to round off this second catalogue reissue chapter we have the Invisible album that now sounds a bit more open than the original release. A lot of time was also spent on removing some clicks and pops that somehow got overlooked in the first place. Again, there is a massive amount of bonus content for the second CD, including demos and the album pre-production plus songwriting sketches and live tracks. As usual, very detailed liner notes and tons of photos complete the package!

“I hope you will all enjoy this next chapter of re-issues as much as we did with assembling the materials!!!”

And in order to showcase the impressing remastering as well as bonus remix treatment given to some of the material, you can now also check out the Edge Of Sanity digital singles “Darkday (Remaster 2024)” as well as “Darkday (Remix 2024)”, taken from the 2CD and Digital Album format from the upcoming The Spectral Sorrows re-issue, on all DSP’s as well as in visualizers created by Costin Chioreanu / Twilight13Media: