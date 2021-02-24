EINHERJER Release Music Video For New Single "West Coast Groove"

Viking metal pioneers, Einherjer, will release their eighth studio album, North Star, this Friday, February 26, proving their status as the pioneers of blending Nordic black metal and folk metal genres to pure Norse heavy metal once again.

The album marks the band’s return to Napalm Records after 25 years, and the release of their legendary Dragons Of The North album (1996), which will be re-released as a re-mastered version on February 26 as well.

To celebrate the double release, Einherjer just released the third single, “West Coast Groove”, together with an animated video. Old school heavy metal vibes meet dark Viking metal atmosphere - Einherjer are in top form and still prove their status as genre pioneers after more than 25 years.

Einherjer on “West Coast Groove”: “There is a massive portion of rock’n’roll spirit in most of the stuff we do these days. As we grow older I find it more natural to let our influences shine through as we see fit. 'West Coast Groove' is a solid fist in the air for the heavy metal we love, and to the place that's been an essential part of our inspiration since day one. A tribute to our hometurf!”

Frode Glesnes on the video and the collaboration with Costin Chioreanu: “We've worked with Costin Chioreanu for many years now, and he has become a dear friend. He's been to Haugesund several times. He knows where we're at and what we seek and I think he portrays this beautifully in this animated movie. My initial reaction was to laugh out loud while the hair stood up on the back of my neck. A rare combination!”

North Star was recorded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic at the in-house Studio Borealis, owned by founding member and mastermind Frode Glesnes. The raw production ties in seamlessly with its predecessor Norrøne Spor and makes North Star probably the most powerful Einherjer album to date! North Star is Einherjer's musical mission towards something bigger - the search for guidance by the North Star in a constantly changing world that is searching for stability.

Einherjer on North Star: ”North Star is our 8th full length album, and follows in the (Norse) tracks of Norrøne Spor. The North Star is a symbol with numerous meanings. It can be guidance, or it can be a personal mission. Something to reach for. It's the Anchor of the Northern Sky. We need something steady in this rapidly shifting world we live in. The North Star album is us reaching for something greater. Developing ourselves through a musical journey in classic Einherjer style – no bullshit, just proper Norse Heavy Metal!”

North Star will be available in the following formats:

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Marble Green transparent with black + Slipmat + Poster - strictly limited to 200 copies (Napalm Records mailorder only)

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Gold – strictly limited to 300 copies (Napalm Records mailorder only)

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Red

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1 CD Digipack

- Digital album

North Star tracklisting:

"The Blood And The Iron"

"Stars"

"West Coast Groove"

"Ascension"

"Higher Fire"

"Echoes In Blood"

"Listen To The Graves"

"Chasing The Serpent"

"The Blood And The Iron" video:

"Stars" video:

Einherjer will re-release their groundbreaking debut album, Dragons Of The North, in the year of its 25th anniversary in a remastered version. The seminal work of Einherjer has stood the test of time and has a legacy that continues to this day. The 1996 classic album Dragons Of The North has paved the genres path for years to come and will now be re-released after its initial release on Napalm Records 25 years ago!

Dragons Of The North will be available in the following formats:

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Inkspot Blue/White & Poster – strictly limited to 300 copies (Napalm Records mailorder only)

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Black & Poster

- 1-CD Jewel Case

- Digital album

Dragons Of The North tracklisting:

"Dragons Of The North"

"Dreamstorm"

"Forever Empire"

"Conquerer"

"Fimbul Winter"

"Storms Of The Elder"

"Slaget ved Hafrsfjord"

"Ballad Of The Swords"

Einherjer is:

Gerhard Storesund: Drums, Keyboards

Frode Glesnes: Vocals, Guitar & Bass

Ole Sønstabø: Lead Guitars

Tom Enge: Guitars, Backing Vocals

(Photo - Jørgen Freim)