EKTOMORF Launch Official Video For Thrash Banger "Fear Me"
July 6, 2021, 39 minutes ago
Reborn under the sign of thrash metal! Since their debut, Hangok (1994), the four-piece around singer/guitarist Zoltán “Zoli” Farkas has regularly delivered new power to their devotees. With their return to form on Reborn, Ektomorf impressively showcase their undeniable thrash metal power. Today, they’ve released a new video for their single “Fear Me” off Reborn.
Guitarist & Singer Zoltán “Zoli” Farkas about “Fear Me”: “One more video from the Reborn album, dedicated to the Ektomorf family all across the globe! I hope this will make your day! 'Fear Me' Is tight and heavy riffing, with some amazing harmonies in the mid part. I send this song to those in my life who deserve it on a maximum level! Your’re welcome to do the same.”
Reborn is available via Napalm Records. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Ebullition"
"Reborn"
"And The Dead Will Walk"
"Fear Me"
"Where The Hate Conceives"
"The Worst Is Yet To Come"
"Forsaken"
"Smashing The Past"
“Smashing The Past” video:
“And The Dead Will Walk” video:
"Reborn" video:
Ektomorf is:
Zoltán Farkas - Vocals, Guitars
Szebasztián Simon - Guitars
Csaba Zahorán - Bass
Kàlmàn Olàh – Drums
(Photo - Natàlia Magda)