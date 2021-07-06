EKTOMORF Launch Official Video For Thrash Banger "Fear Me"

July 6, 2021, 39 minutes ago

Reborn under the sign of thrash metal! Since their debut, Hangok (1994), the four-piece around singer/guitarist Zoltán “Zoli” Farkas has regularly delivered new power to their devotees. With their return to form on Reborn, Ektomorf impressively showcase their undeniable thrash metal power. Today, they’ve released a new video for their single “Fear Me” off Reborn.

Guitarist & Singer Zoltán “Zoli” Farkas about “Fear Me”: “One more video from the Reborn album, dedicated to the Ektomorf family all across the globe! I hope this will make your day! 'Fear Me' Is tight and heavy riffing, with some amazing harmonies in the mid part. I send this song to those in my life who deserve it on a maximum level! Your’re welcome to do the same.”

Reborn is available via Napalm Records. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Ebullition"
"Reborn"
"And The Dead Will Walk"
"Fear Me"
"Where The Hate Conceives"
"The Worst Is Yet To Come"
"Forsaken"
"Smashing The Past"

“Smashing The Past” video:

“And The Dead Will Walk” video:

"Reborn" video:

Ektomorf is:

Zoltán Farkas - Vocals, Guitars
Szebasztián Simon - Guitars
Csaba Zahorán - Bass
Kàlmàn Olàh – Drums

(Photo - Natàlia Magda)



