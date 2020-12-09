EKTOMORF Release Crushing New Single "And The Dead Will Walk"; Music Video Streaming

Ektomorf have released the second official single, “And The Dead Will Walk”, off their upcoming album, Reborn, out January 22 via Napalm Records. After hitting things off with the raging title track “Reborn”, Ektomorf display their crushing heaviness once more on their second single. “And The Dead Will Walk” is another glimpse into the uncompromised, hard-hitting thrash metal that Ektomorf will deliver on Reborn.

Frontman Zoli Farkas about “And The Dead Will Walk”: "'And The Dead Will Walk’ is the darkest and heaviest number on the new album Reborn, slow and evil, and the video is just what I always wanted to make! It’s like an old school horror movie with a foggy scenery at a real graveyard. This creepy setting gives you the chills - can’t wait to play it live!“

Watch the video below:

Since their debut, Hangok (1994), the four-piece around singer/guitarist Zoltán “Zoli” Farkas has regularly delivered new power to their devotees. Only three years after the release of their chart-breaking full-length, Fury (2018), Reborn ignites a blazing fire with its heavy sound and harsh lyrics that will burn any genre limitations to the ground. Their 15th studio album breathes the spirit of the “Big Four” - Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth - while at the same time, beginning a completely independent new chapter of Ektomorf.

Reborn will be released worldwide on January 22 as a bundle digipak CD along with a patch and shirt, as well as an exclusive red/black splatter gatefold LP with a slipmat and signed poster, limited to 200. Pre-order here.

Be prepared for this thunderous onslaught! With Reborn, Ektomorf confidently kicks off a new chapter, taking along anyone who crosses the path of this thrash metal bullet with them.

Tracklisting:

"Ebullition"

"Reborn"

"And The Dead Will Walk"

"Fear Me"

"Where The Hate Conceives"

"The Worst Is Yet To Come"

"Forsaken"

"Smashing The Past"

"Reborn" video:

Ektomorf is:

Zoltán Farkas - Vocals, Guitars

Szebasztián Simon - Guitars

Csaba Zahorán - Bass

Kàlmàn Olàh – Drums