ELDER - Live At BBC Maida Vale Studios Limited Edition Vinyl To Be Released In August

July 5, 2024, 47 minutes ago

news elder heavy metal

ELDER - Live At BBC Maida Vale Studios Limited Edition Vinyl To Be Released In August

In August of 2023 while on tour in Europe, heavy psych- and progressive rock masters Elder were invited to record a live session at the legendary BBC Maida Vale Studios for the Radio 1 Rock Show with Dan Carter. The resulting session is a snapshot of the band’s powerful live performance and setlist from that tour. Live At BBC Maida Vale Studios will be released on August 30, 2024 through Stickman Records.

"We recorded a few tracks from the live set we had been playing at that time and were very happy with the results - a very 'live' sounding version of the tracks, which can be sometimes a bit ambitious to pull off live,“ the band states. "Most folks missed the radio broadcast, so we figured we'd put it to vinyl and CD as well."

Tracklist:

"Merged In Dreams - Ne Plus Ultra"
"Lore"
"Thousand Hands"

The limited edition 180gr. tricolor green marbled vinyl will be available only via the Stickman Records webstore. There will also be a standard edition of solid red. The vinyl edition includes a full size poster and download code. Pre-order your copy here.

For digital orders, visit Bandcamp.

Photo by Maren Michaelis



Featured Video

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources