ELDER - Live At BBC Maida Vale Studios Limited Edition Vinyl To Be Released In August

In August of 2023 while on tour in Europe, heavy psych- and progressive rock masters Elder were invited to record a live session at the legendary BBC Maida Vale Studios for the Radio 1 Rock Show with Dan Carter. The resulting session is a snapshot of the band’s powerful live performance and setlist from that tour. Live At BBC Maida Vale Studios will be released on August 30, 2024 through Stickman Records.

"We recorded a few tracks from the live set we had been playing at that time and were very happy with the results - a very 'live' sounding version of the tracks, which can be sometimes a bit ambitious to pull off live,“ the band states. "Most folks missed the radio broadcast, so we figured we'd put it to vinyl and CD as well."

Tracklist:

"Merged In Dreams - Ne Plus Ultra"

"Lore"

"Thousand Hands"

Live at BBC Maida Vale Studios by Elder

The limited edition 180gr. tricolor green marbled vinyl will be available only via the Stickman Records webstore. There will also be a standard edition of solid red. The vinyl edition includes a full size poster and download code. Pre-order your copy here.

For digital orders, visit Bandcamp.

Photo by Maren Michaelis