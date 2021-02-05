ELECTRIC BOYS Premier "Super God" Music Video

Electric Boys have released a new single and music video, "Super God", featured on the upcoming Ups!de Down album. Watch the video below.

The Electric Boys are much loved for their idiosyncratic combination of hard rock and other forms of music such as funk beginning with their first album, Funk-O-Metal Carpet Ride, in 1989. On April 30, the band will release worldwide their seventh album, Ups!de Down, which continues and advances this fusion of music styles to make something of their very, very own.

Recorded at Ghost Ward studios like their successful previous album, The Ghost Ward Diaries, and co-produced with David Castillo the album showcases the songwriting and performing talents of founder members Conny Bloom on guitar and vocals and Andy Christell on bass, while also introducing "Slim" Martin Thomander on guitar. Jolle Atlagic plays all the drums on the album, as the band’s original drummer Niclas Sigevall - still very much part of the band - could not leave LA due to the pandemic.

The album reflects the turbulent times of this year and spontaneously and organically formed into a concept album tackling adversity and fear mongering and championing the human fighting spirit and ability to transcend even the most difficult situations to find hope and victory over life’s circumstances. As such, the album taps into the collective consciousness of 2020, being contemporary while also drawing on a wide variety of influences such as Jimi Hendrix, Deep Purple, Bowie, '50s Rock and Roll, late Beatles and even the Sisters of Mercy. Probably less funky than some of the band’s earlier material it is no less eclectic and provides a potent cocktail reflecting the history of rock and roll and the light and darkness of existence.

Conny Bloom: “You can see the light at the end of the tunnel rather than simply the runaway train in songs like 'This Is Not The End'. When things are this big and seem out of control you can reverse it and gain control by letting it go.”

The freethinking and rebellious spirit of the band is alive and well in this latest album and the belief in the power of the message of music and its ability to change the world.

People commonly mention to the band that Electric Boys songs have changed their lives, inspiring them to take up instruments and how much the band’s songs have meant to their fans. Known for his fine guitar work and languidly cool persona Conny Bloom is also recognized for his work with Hanoi Rocks and Ginger in the Wildhearts. Andy Christell also joined Hanoi Rocks with Conny and with his distinctive top knot is the epitome of steady, bellbottom-fluttering rock bass.

The band has a tour planned in Sweden and is hoping to widen and include more dates worldwide as circumstances permit.

Ups!de Down will be released in digital, LP (four different formats) and CD formats by Mighty Music on April 30. Pre-order here.

Tracklist:

"Upside Down Theme"

"Super God"

"Tumblin' Dominoes"

"Never Again Your Slave"

"She Never Turns Around"

"Globestrutter"

"The Dudes & The Dancers"

"Twang 'Em & Kerrang 'Em"

"It's Not The End"

"Interstellafella"

"Super God" video:

(Photo - Sven Isaksson)