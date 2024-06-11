ELECTRIC BOYS Release "Karma’s Gonna Get You" Music Video

Sweden's Electric Boys have released a video for "Karma’s Gonna Get You", a track from their new album, Grand Explosivos, available via Mighty Music. Watch below:

The new album is available on, CD LP (gatefold 180gr black vinyl, and 180gr turquoise vinyl, limited to 500) and digital formats. Order here, and find a full album audio stream below.

Trackisting:

"When Life Treats You Funky"

"Better Safe Than Sober"

"I’ve Got A Feelin’"

"And The Band Played On (Part 1)"

"Domestic Blitz"

"Karma’s Gonna Get You"

"Missed Her By A Minute"

"Learjet"

"Cozmic Jagger"

"The Great Believer"

"And The Band Played On (Part 2)"

(Photo - Gabrielle Holmberg)