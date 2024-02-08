ELECTRIC CALLBOY - A Roadie's Life On Tour (Vlog)

Tank The Tech, who has an icreasingly popular music industry focused YouTube channel, has shared a new video along with the following message:

"Come join me for an adventure while I join Electric Callboy on tour in Europe as their Assistant Tour Manager for the Tekkno World Tour. In this video you'll see my travels to Europe and behind the scenes of our first two shows in Berlin and Hannover."

Electric Callboy kicked off their Tekkno World Tour 2024 on February 2nd in Berlin, Germany. Tour dates:

February

9 - Innsbruck, Austria - Olympiaworld

10 - Basel, Switzerland - St. Jakobshalle

23 - Nürmberg, Germany - Arena

24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

March

1 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

2 - Dreesden, Germany - Messe (Sold Out)