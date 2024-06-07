ELECTRIC CALLBOY And BABYMETAL Release Official Live Video For "Ratatata" Single

Germany's techno-metal outfit Electric Callboy and Japan's Babymetal recently teamed up for a new song, "Ratatata", which is now available on all digital platforms.

They have released an official live video for the song, which can be viewed below. It was shot on May 25th at Fox Fest 2024 in Saitama, Japan, and was the first time Electric Callboy and Babymetal performed together live.

Electric Callboy's Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available to order in the following formats:

- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)

- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)

- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

Tracklist:

"Pump It"

"We Got The Moves"

"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)

"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)

"Mindreader"

"Arrow Of Love"

"Parasite"

"Tekkno Train"

"Hurrikan"

"Neon"

"Pump It" (Live)

"Hate/Love" (Live)

"Spaceman" (Live)

"We Got The Moves" (Live)

"Hypa Hypa" (Live)