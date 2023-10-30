ELECTRIC CALLBOY Live In Birmingham; Fan-Filmed Video Including "Let It Go / I Want It That Way" Medley Streaming
Germany's Electric Callboy brought their ongoing Tekkno tour to Birmingham, England's O2 Academy on October 28th. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Tekkno Train"
"MC Thunder II (Dancing Like a Ninja)"
"Spaceman"
"Hate/Love"
"Everytime We Touch" (Cascada)
"The Scene"
"Castrop X Spandau"
"Arrow of Love"
- drum solo -
"Hypa Hypa"
"Parasite"
"Let It Go / I Want It That Way" (acoustic)
"Hurrikan"
"Fuckboi"
"MC Thunder"
Encore:
"Pump It"
"Mindreader"
Encore 2:
"We Got the Moves"
Electric Callboy's Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available to order in the following formats:
- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)
- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)
- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)
- Standard CD Jewelcase
Tracklist:
"Pump It"
"We Got The Moves"
"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)
"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)
"Mindreader"
"Arrow Of Love"
"Parasite"
"Tekkno Train"
"Hurrikan"
"Neon"
"Pump It" (Live)
"Hate/Love" (Live)
"Spaceman" (Live)
"We Got The Moves" (Live)
"Hypa Hypa" (Live)