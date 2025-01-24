ELECTRIC CALLBOY Release "Elevator Operator" Single And Music Video

Electric Callboy is set to light up 2025 with their new single, "Elevator Operator". Featuring actor Uke Bosse in the role of the operator in the music video, this track is an irresistible blend of funky grooves, EDM energy, and bone-shaking breakdowns. True to Electric Callboy's signature style, it's pure, unfiltered fun – a bold start to the year that promises to get everyone on their feet.

Stream the single here, and watch the video (produced and directed once again by Schillobros) below:

"Elevator Operator" follows the single "RATATATA", a collaboration with Japanese kawaii metal group Babymetal, released in May 2024. The song became an instant hit, garnering over 1 million streams and views within 24 hours of release, hitting #1 on YouTube Trends, and entering the Top 50 Viral Charts in over 42 countries with 1 million daily streams.

While "RATATATA" continues to thrive even in 2025, Electric Callboy is poised to reach new heights with their latest release. The band's energetic and captivating performances ensure that "Elevator Operator" will become a live audience favorite. With their very own festival "Escalation Fest" early February (sold out, 11k attendees) and multiple headline slots at major festivals across Europe, Electric Callboy is set to dominate 2025.

Electric Callboy lineup:

Daniel Haniß - Guitar

Daniel Klossek - Bass Guitar

Nico Sallach - Vocalist

Kevin Ratajczak - Vocalist

Pascal Schillo - Guitar

David Friedrich - Drums

(Band photo - Christian Ripkens; Single artwork by Matthias Löwenstein - Season Zero)